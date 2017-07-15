Bournival signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Lightning on Saturday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bournival appeared in 19 games with Tampa Bay last season, notching three points (two goals, one assist) and 25 shots on goal over that span. The 25-year-old forward will once again spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors, so he won't be a viable option in season-long fantasy formats.