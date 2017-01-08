Bournival was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Sunday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

The Lightning lost J.T. Brown (face) to injury in Saturday's game against the Flyers, so Bournival and Erik Condra will join the NHL club to provide some depth at forward ahead of the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday against the Penguins. Bournival has skated in nine games with the Lightning this season, recording one goal.