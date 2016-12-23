Lightning's Michael Bournival: Scores in NHL return
Bournival scored a goal in Thursday's win over the Blues.
Just recalled from AHL Syracuse, where the 24-year-old has a modest 13 points in 24 games, Bournival looked good over his 12:51, putting three shots on net and registering a hit. There's not much to see here for fantasy owners, though.
