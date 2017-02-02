Bournival (upper body) took part in Thursday's optional morning skate wearing a red no-contact jersey, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Although he hasn't officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Senators, the fact that Bournival didn't participate in contact drills suggests he's not ready to return. With just two points in 17 contests this season, the former Canadien -- who has averaged 10:03 of ice time with the Bolts -- hasn't made much of an impact when in the lineup, anyway, so it shouldn't ruffle the feathers of many fantasy owners if he misses a third straight game.