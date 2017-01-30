Bournival will not play against the Bruins on Tuesday as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Despite being placed on waivers, Bournival has evidently not been cleared to return from the ailment that kept him out of the Lightning's in-state rivalry game versus the Panthers on Thursday. By placing him on the wire, the organization is now free to ship the center down to AHL Syracuse once he is given the all clear. Considering he has just one point in his last 13 contests, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see Bournival packing his bags for the trip north.