Bournival cleared waivers Saturday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Bournival is likely headed for AHL Syracuse -- a minor-league affiliate of the Lightning -- with the NHL's All-Star break underway. Players hitting the waiver wire in the middle of the season typically don't possess fantasy value, and there's no exception in the case of Bournival, who was sidetracked by post-concussion syndrome early in his career.