Bournival (upper body) skated in a regular practice jersey Sunday and Monday and is likely to return by the weekend, NHL.com reports.

While this almost certainly rules Bournival out for Tuesday night's game against the Kings, the assessment does put him on track to return either Friday in Minnesota or Saturday in Winnipeg. Gabriel Dumont and J.T. Brown will likely continue to see looks during Bournival's absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola