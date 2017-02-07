Lightning's Michael Bournival: Upgrades to regular jersey
Bournival (upper body) skated in a regular practice jersey Sunday and Monday and is likely to return by the weekend, NHL.com reports.
While this almost certainly rules Bournival out for Tuesday night's game against the Kings, the assessment does put him on track to return either Friday in Minnesota or Saturday in Winnipeg. Gabriel Dumont and J.T. Brown will likely continue to see looks during Bournival's absence.
More News
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Skates in no-contact jersey•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Still hampered by upper-body ailment•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Untouched on waivers•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Waived on Friday•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Out Thursday with upper-body injury•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Recalled from AHL Syracuse•