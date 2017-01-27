Lightning's Michael Bournival: Waived on Friday
Bournival (upper body) was placed on waivers Friday, Syracuse Hockey reports.
The forward only has two points in 17 games this year, so he hasn't been much of an offensive contributor. Bournival has bounced between the minors and NHL this year, so if he clears waivers, it seems likely he'll be assigned to AHL Syracuse.
