Lightning's Michael Leighton: Important AHL depth for team with Cup aspirations
Leighton signed a a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Saturday.
Leighton is now 36 and his best is behind him. He did see action in four games with the Canes last season, going 2-2-0-0 with a 3.43 GAA and .870 save percentage. Leighton spent most of last season with the AHL Charolette Checkers and went 11-7-3 in 23 games. He recorded a 2.17 GAA and .921 save percentage.
