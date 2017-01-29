Stephens racked up a hat trick and added a pair of assists to help lead OHL London to 7-6 shootout win over Owen Sound on Saturday.

Stephens added the game-winning goal in the shootout for good measure. The 2015 second-round pick now has 10 points in eight games for the Knights since a trade from Saginaw two weeks ago. Stephens doesn't project to be a huge point-producer at the NHL level, but he has a very high floor as a third-liner who is capable of playing a multitude of roles for the Lightning.