Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Buries two goals in home win

Kucherov scored a pair of goals with a plus-2 rating and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win against the Kings.

Kucherov has back-to-back multi-point games for just the second time this season. He has been playing well since the end of January, scoring four goals with seven points over his past six outings. He is an obvious must-play in all pools, but he might have his production derailed somewhat if the team deals some of his teammates -- and perhaps even his linemates -- at the NHL trade deadline.