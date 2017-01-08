Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Continues to climb NHL scoring list
Kucherov notched his 16th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.
Kucherov has been picking up points by the bucket since his return from injury. He has nine points, including three goals, in six games and his assault on the NHL top scorer's list continues. Kucherov is tied with three other players for seventh overall (39 points).
