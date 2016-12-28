Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Expected in lineup Wednesday

Kucherov (lower body) is considered probable to suit up against Montreal on Wednesday.

Kucherov has already been activated off injured reserve, clearing the way for his return to the ice. After a six-game absence, the winger will likely reclaim his spot on Tyler Johnson's right side. The 23-year-old is averaging a point per game on the year, but he'll be in tough against Carey Price and the Habs in his return.