Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Gets two points in return from injury
Kucherov (lower body) picked up two assists in 17:44 of ice time in an overtime win over Montreal on Wednesday night. It was his first game back from injury.
Kucherov has been out since early December (six games), but was back to his usual spot alongside center Tyler Johnson for this game. Kuch was skipping along at better than a point-per-game pace prior to his injury and he has picked right back up where he left off in that category. Get him back in there.
