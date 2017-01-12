Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Named to All-Star team

Kucherov has been selected to the Atlantic Division All-Star team.

He leads the Bolts in goals (16) and points (39), and was among the NHL leaders in both categories until he was sidelined by a lower-body injury sidelined him in December. Kucherov currently sits 10th in league scoring, but is fourth in points-per-game (1.11) behind only Sidney Crosby, Steven Stamkos and Connor McDavid.