Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Out again Thursday

Kucherov (lower body) won't suit up for Thursday's matchup with the Blues, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kucherov will miss a fifth consecutive game Thursday and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to Tampa Bay's lineup. The Russian winger was able to participate in Thursday's morning skate, but there's been no indication he'll be ready for Friday's game against the Capitals. The Lightning will likely continue to take a cautious approach with Kucherov's recovery, possibly holding him out of action until Wednesday's meeting with the Canadiens to avoid any potential setbacks.