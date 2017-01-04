Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Pushes point streak to five with three-point night

Kucherov scored two power-play goals on seven shots and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Kuch's points stretched his point streak to five games and nine points, including seven assists. He's put up eight of those points in the four games since his return from injury. With 38 points in 32 games this season, his scoring pace has him in elite company, and the Russian winger should keep moving up the NHL scoring list if he can stay healthy.