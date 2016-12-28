Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Returns from IR

Kucherov (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL's official media page.

Kucherov has missed the last six games with a lower-body ailment, but it appears his condition has improved, as the Lightning have removed his IR designation. It remains unclear when the 23-year-old sniper will resume playing, but the Bolts are sure to be eagerly awaiting his return, as the Russian is averaging more than a point per game as well as posting career highs in shooting percentage and ice time.