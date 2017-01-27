Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Scores in two straight games
Kucherov scored the Lightning's only goal Thursday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers.
He now has goals in back-to-back games. The goal, which came on the power play, was his 19th.
