Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two helpers in win

Kucherov had two assists in Tampa Bay's 3-2 shootout win over Anaheim on Saturday.

Kucherov continues to carry the Bolts -- he has 47 points in 46 games. The game was the team's first win in four games, though, and they are struggling mightily this season. Kucherov remains an excellent fantasy play, but expect him to lose some of his teammates -- and even linemates -- by the trade deadline. And adjusting to a new linemate will impact his production, at least short term.