Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Will miss Tuesday's matchup
Kucherov (lower body) remains on injured reserve and has been ruled out against Detroit on Tuesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The absence of Kucherov and his 30 points is a significant blow to the Lightning's chances of victory. The team will slot Jonathan Drouin into Kucherov's spot on the top line for now, but there's simply no replacing the Russian's level of production.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Effectively ruled out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Out for Friday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Game-time decision with undisclosed injury•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Earns assist and another fighting major•