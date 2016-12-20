Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Will miss Tuesday's matchup

Kucherov (lower body) remains on injured reserve and has been ruled out against Detroit on Tuesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The absence of Kucherov and his 30 points is a significant blow to the Lightning's chances of victory. The team will slot Jonathan Drouin into Kucherov's spot on the top line for now, but there's simply no replacing the Russian's level of production.

