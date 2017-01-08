Nesterov picked up two assists in Tampa Bay's 4-2 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

Nesterov now has eight points in 28 games and is just a single point from equaling his career mark of nine points in 57 games in 2015-16. He remains a marginal fantasy play in most formats.

