Lightning's Nikita Nesterov: Picks up two assists in loss
Nesterov picked up two assists in Tampa Bay's 4-2 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.
Nesterov now has eight points in 28 games and is just a single point from equaling his career mark of nine points in 57 games in 2015-16. He remains a marginal fantasy play in most formats.
