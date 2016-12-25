Nesterov has three assists in his last seven games.

He has just six points in 24 games overall, but he's on pace to best his output of nine points in 57 games last season. Nesterov has been toiling as the Bolts seventh defender, thus limiting any fantasy value he might have. But he did skate as a forward against the Blues this week and he looked surprisingly good there.

