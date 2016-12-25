Lightning's Nikita Nesterov: Toiling as Bolts' seventh defender
Nesterov has three assists in his last seven games.
He has just six points in 24 games overall, but he's on pace to best his output of nine points in 57 games last season. Nesterov has been toiling as the Bolts seventh defender, thus limiting any fantasy value he might have. But he did skate as a forward against the Blues this week and he looked surprisingly good there.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Nesterov: Gets first points of 2016-17•
-
Lightning's Nikita Nesterov: Returns to lineup after three healthy scratches•
-
Lightning's Nikita Nesterov: Inks one-year deal Monday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Nesterov: First multi-point outing of season•
-
Lightning's Nikita Nesterov: Healthy scratch on Saturday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Nesterov: Three-game point streak•