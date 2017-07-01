Sosunov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Saturday, TSN reports.

This Russian defenseman is listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds as a 19-year-old. Yes, you read that correctly. It'll be interesting to see his career progression as Tampa's sixth-round (178th overall) selection from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...