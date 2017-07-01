Sosunov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Saturday, TSN reports.
This Russian defenseman is listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds as a 19-year-old. Yes, you read that correctly. It'll be interesting to see his career progression as Tampa's sixth-round (178th overall) selection from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
