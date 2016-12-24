Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Absent once again Friday

Palat (undisclosed) did not take warmups and will not suit up for Friday's road game against the Capitals.

Palat was not expected to be in the lineup and indeed will not go Friday. He'll have almost a week to rest up before the Lightning take on the Canadiens on Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola