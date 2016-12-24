Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Absent once again Friday
Palat (undisclosed) did not take warmups and will not suit up for Friday's road game against the Capitals.
Palat was not expected to be in the lineup and indeed will not go Friday. He'll have almost a week to rest up before the Lightning take on the Canadiens on Wednesday.
