Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Back in action Wednesday

Palat (undisclosed) will slot back into the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Montreal, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palat returns to the ice after missing the Lightning's last five outings. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old was stuck in an eight-game goalless streak during which he managed a meager one assist. The Czech winger is easily on pace to register his worst offensive season in four years as a full-time NHL player.