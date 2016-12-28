Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Back in action Wednesday
Palat (undisclosed) will slot back into the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Montreal, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Palat returns to the ice after missing the Lightning's last five outings. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old was stuck in an eight-game goalless streak during which he managed a meager one assist. The Czech winger is easily on pace to register his worst offensive season in four years as a full-time NHL player.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Gets two points in return from injury•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Absent once again Friday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Out again Thursday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Effectively ruled out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Will miss Friday's game•