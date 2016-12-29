Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Gets two points in return from injury

Palat (undisclosed) returned to action Wednesday and immediately made an impact, scoring a goal and adding an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal. The goal came on the power play.

Palat's goal actually forced overtime. He has struggled to find twine this year -- the goal was just his fifth this season and first in a month. Palat's shooting percentage (8.7 percent) is significantly lower than his 12.6 percent career average, so expect an improvement in goal scoring once his luck improves.