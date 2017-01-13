Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Lights up board with three points

Palat scored twice, including once on the power play, and added an assist in a 4-2 win over Buffalo on Thursday night.

Palat had gone three games without a point before this outburst. His 21 points in 38 games still represent a pace that's far off his high of 63 in 2014-15. Palat is at his best when he's rolling with the rest of the Triplets (Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov), but the lines have been juggled a bit because of the Bolts' poor play. Fantasy owners can only hope this gets him and the team rolling again.

