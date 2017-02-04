Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Likely out Saturday
Palat (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday against the Ducks.
The Lightning recalled Joel Vermin from the minors to round out the team's depth at forward Saturday morning, a move that all but confirms Palat's status for Tampa Bay's matchup with Anaheim. The 25-year-old winger is listed as day-to-day with his undisclosed injury, suggesting he could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday against the Kings.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Lights up board with three points•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Gets two points in return from injury•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Absent once again Friday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Out again Thursday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Remains out Tuesday•