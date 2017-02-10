Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Likely to play Friday
Palat (lower body) is probable for Friday night's game in Minnesota, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
In light of this report and the fact that he practiced in full Thursday, Palat appears poised to return to the lineup after a two-game absence. It comes not a moment too soon, as Tyler Johnson (undisclosed) will not suit up Friday and is unlikely to go Saturday either. Palat will presumably slot back into his spot on Tampa Bay's first line.
