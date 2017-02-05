Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Nursing lower-body injury

Palat (lower body) missed Saturday's game against the Ducks due to a lower-body injury, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Palat is considered day to day. The club recalled Joel Vermin from Syracuse of the AHL to replace Palat. It's possible he could be ready to return as soon as Tuesday against the Kings, but fantasy owners will want to see him skate in one full game without any setbacks before plugging him back into the active lineup.