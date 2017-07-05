Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Opts for arbitration

Palat filed for salary arbitration Wednesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palat is likely hoping to get a longer deal than the one-year contract that the Lightning gave him in their qualifying offer. The 26-year-old racked up an impressive 17 goals and 35 helpers -- including 15 power-play points -- and should provide top-end fantasy value for the 2017-18 campaign. If the two parties can't agree to a deal prior to the arbitration hearing, then the best the winger can hope for in terms of length is a two-year contract.

