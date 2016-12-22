Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Out again Thursday

Palat (undisclosed) will not play Thursday night against the Blues.

Palat will not have to wait long for his next chance to suit up for a game, as the Bolts will face the Capitals for the second leg of a back-to-back set Friday. Typically an efficient scorer, Palat's struggled a bit, having produced a minus-3 rating and an 8.7 shooting percentage -- that would be a career-low rate if it sticks for the remainder of his fifth NHL season.

