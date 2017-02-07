Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Out again Tuesday
Palat (lower body) won't play Tuesday against LA, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Palat participated in Tuesday's optional morning skate, but he's evidently still feeling the effects of the lower-body injury that held him out of Saturday's game against the Ducks. The 25-year-old winger is still listed as day-to-day with the ailment, suggesting he could be ready to return to action as soon as Friday against Minnesota. With Palat unavailable, recently recalled Joel Vermin will get an opportunity to draw into Tampa Bay's lineup against the Kings.
