Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Practices without restrictions Thursday

Palat (lower body) practiced Thursday and shed his non-contact jersey, Bryan Burns of NHL.com reports.

Skating with contact is typically one of the final hurdles a player must clear before getting the green light to return, so this latest news certainly bodes well for Palat's chances of lacing up for Friday's road game against the Wild. While he isn't a fantasy stud forward like teammate Nikita Kucherov, Palat is a factor on the power play, having secured eight of his 25 points on the man advantage this season. He'll be worth using as a third or fourth forward in standard season-long leagues upon returning.