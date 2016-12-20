Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Remains out Tuesday
Palat (undisclosed) will be sidelined for Tuesday's matchup with the Red Wings, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Prior to getting hurt, Palat was bogged down in a five-game pointless streak as well as a goal drought going all the way back to late November. With the winger sidelined, the Lightning recalled Cory Conacher, who has a goal and an assist during Palat's absence. The 25-year-old does not have a timeline to return, but his next chance to suit up will be Thursday against St. Louis.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Out again Thursday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Effectively ruled out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Will miss Friday's game•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Exits Wednesday's contest with injury•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Playing Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Day-to-day with undisclosed injury•