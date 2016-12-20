Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Remains out Tuesday

Palat (undisclosed) will be sidelined for Tuesday's matchup with the Red Wings, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Palat was bogged down in a five-game pointless streak as well as a goal drought going all the way back to late November. With the winger sidelined, the Lightning recalled Cory Conacher, who has a goal and an assist during Palat's absence. The 25-year-old does not have a timeline to return, but his next chance to suit up will be Thursday against St. Louis.