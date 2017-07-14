Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Signs five-year deal with Tampa Bay
Palat inked a five-year, $26.5 million contract with the Lightning on Friday.
Palat recently filed for salary arbitration in hopes of landing a long-term deal, and Tampa Bay was evidently happy to oblige. The 26-year-old winger has been quite productive during his first five seasons with the Lightning, totaling 218 points (74 goals, 144 assists) in 307 games, but Tampa Bay also clearly values Palat's leadership ability, as he's served as an alternate captain for the team for the past three campaigns. The Slovakian forward will likely return to his role skating on the Lightning's first line and top power-play unit in 2017-18, a role that should enable him to surpass the 50-point threshold for the fourth time in his six-year NHL career, making Palat a solid option in most season-long fantasy formats.
