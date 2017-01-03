Callahan (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday night's matchup with the Jets, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It would seem that injuries have started to catch up with the veteran, who has managed to miss significantly more games than he's played thus far. That said, Callahan has taken at least one shot on goal in every game he's played this season, though he's also taken no more than two in any single game.