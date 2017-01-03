Callahan (lower body) is probable to suit up against the Jets on Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Callahan has missed the last 15 contests and remains on injured reserve, so he'll need to be activated prior to puck drop if he's going to get on the ice. If the 31-year-old is given the all-clear, Yanni Gourde could find himself watching from the press box.