Callahan (hip) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, according to the NHL's official media site.

Given that Callahan has been ruled out for at least four weeks, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the organization opted to put him on IR. The 31-year-old has been plagued by injuries throughout the 2016-17 campaign, as he's appeared in just 18 games. Even if the winger can shake off his injury woes, fantasy owners may want to look for other fantasy options, considering that he has a mere four points this season.