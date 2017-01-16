Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Likely out for road trip
Callahan (hip) is not expected to play during the Lightning's upcoming six-game road trip, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
If this projection holds true, Callahan won't return to the ice until the team returns to Tampa Bay for a Jan. 31 matchup with the Bruins. It's been an injury-plagued campaign for the 31-year-old veteran, but he hasn't been particularly effective even when healthy -- he has just four points to go with a minus-4 rating in 18 games.
