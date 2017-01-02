Lightning's Ryan Callahan: May return Tuesday
Callahan (lower body) might suit up against Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Callahan has been sidelined for Tampa Bay's last 15 contests, but may be healthy enough to return. The winger remains on injured reserve, so the Lightning would need to make a corresponding roster move in order to free up space to active him. If the 31-year-old can give it a go, Yanni Gourde figures to be the odd man out.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Remains unavailable Thursday•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Sidelined against Red Wings•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Out again Saturday•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Won't play Friday•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Traveling with team•