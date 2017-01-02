Callahan (lower body) might suit up against Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Callahan has been sidelined for Tampa Bay's last 15 contests, but may be healthy enough to return. The winger remains on injured reserve, so the Lightning would need to make a corresponding roster move in order to free up space to active him. If the 31-year-old can give it a go, Yanni Gourde figures to be the odd man out.