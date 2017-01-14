Callahan (hip) did not take line rushes during pregame warmups and, thus, will not play Friday night's game against the Blue Jackets.

Callahan misses his third straight game and 18th out of the last 21 due to this hip issue that won't seem to go away. He'll have the whole weekend to rest up before the Lightning begin their six-game road trip in Los Angeles on Monday, but hopefully we get some clarity on what's going on before then.