Callahan (hip) won't suit up for Thursday's game against the Sabres.

Callahan has been bothered by a nagging hip injury for much of the 2016-17 campaign, and has already missed a total of 24 games as a result. The veteran winger will continue to try and play through the ailment, so he may be able to tough it out Friday against the Blue Jackets. Brian Boyle (lower body) is expected to slot into Callahan's spot on Tampa Bay's second line for Thursday's contest.