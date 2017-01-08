Callahan will be held out of the second game of a back-to-back set Sunday due to his hip issue, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Callahan played in each of the team's last three contests, but coach Jon Cooper suggested that it's tough for him to go play in back-to-back contests due to the hip injury. The winger's next chance to return comes Thursday against the Sabres, but Erik Condra and Michael Bournival will draw into the lineup for the multiple injured forwards.