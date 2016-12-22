Callahan (lower body) has not been cleared to return to action against the Blues on Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Although Callahan has yet to be ruled out for Friday's matchup with Washington, the Lightning have four days off for the holiday break, which may mean the team opts against rushing him back into the lineup. Whenever the winger does eventually slot back in, it's hard to imagine he'll produce much, considering he hasn't played since late November and has been declining offensively in general.