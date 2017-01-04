Callahan (lower body) remains day-to-day despite returning for Tuesday's game against the Jets, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.

While Callahan was able to return from a 15-game injury layoff Tuesday, the 11th-year winger only managed 11:20 of ice time in what culminated as a 6-4 home loss; that's close to three minutes less than his average on the season. Still, the Lightning expect him to play in this next one.

