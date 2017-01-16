Callahan (lower body) will be out for the next four weeks.

It's been an injury-plagued campaign for the 31-year-old veteran, but he hasn't been particularly effective even when healthy -- he has just four points to go with a minus-4 rating in 18 games. Based on his recovery timetable, Callahan will be out until at least Feb. 12, with the team's next game not coming until Feb. 18 thanks to the league-mandated bye week.