Lightning's Ryan Callahan: Will play Thursday
As expected, Callahan (lower body) will play Thursday against the Predators.
Callahan received a scheduled day off from practice Wednesday, but was never in danger of missing Thursday's matchup with Nashville. The veteran winger will slot into a bottom-six role against the Predators, skating with J.T. Brown and Cedric Paquette on Tampa Bay's fourth line.
