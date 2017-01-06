As expected, Callahan (lower body) will play Thursday against the Predators.

Callahan received a scheduled day off from practice Wednesday, but was never in danger of missing Thursday's matchup with Nashville. The veteran winger will slot into a bottom-six role against the Predators, skating with J.T. Brown and Cedric Paquette on Tampa Bay's fourth line.

