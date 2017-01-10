Koekkoek was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, Bryan Burns of NHL.com reports.

Koekkoek has a mere four helpers in 29 NHL games this season, though he's proven to be an adequate shutdown man with 25 hits and 27 blocked shots, despite averaging just under 13 minutes per game. He could be subjected to another call-up if Braydon Coburn (upper body) misses Thursday's game against Buffalo.